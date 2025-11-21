Загадка: Какво казва Рая Назарян на английски в Брюксел (видео)

Новият председател на 51-ото Народно събрание Рая Назарян тази седмица участва във форум на тема демокрация, организиран от Европейския парламент в Брюксел.

В рамките на формата тя направи обръщение към евродепутатите и европейските председатели на парламенти на английски.

В 5-минутното си изказване Назарян на няколко пъти трудно произнасяше фразите, но към края на речта си изрече няколко нови за английски речник фрази.

В загадката се пита: Какво точно иска да ни каже председателят на парламента Рая Назарян?

Речта на Назарян на английски, обобщена от чуждата преса:

"The biggest threat to democracy is the fear of the future. Democracy is being tested today. And that the world is changing dramatically before our eyes. Trust in institutions is declining. Democracy is challenged to survive in an era of populism, toxic political and social polarization, hybrid threats, foreign interference, and information manipulation. Citizens are experiencing a period of unprecedented anxiety, uncertainty, and worry. They are gripped by understandable fear for tomorrow. And the biggest threat to democracy is fear of the future. But the future is already here. It is happening.

We need to start an open debate about democracy in light of radically changing world and to expand our understanding of democracy in the context of new realities. The speed of change obliges us to realize that the defence of democracy today must be based not only on values, but also on technological capacity. We must realize that the next generations will defend democracy, not only with ideas, but also with technological competence. This is precisely why a strong focus is needed on the education of the younger generation of Europeans. This is the long-term investment that will largely determine the future of our societies.

А strategic task of national parliaments is to initiate new legislative policies for targeted financing of social networks, communication channels, and public information resources that create an environment for a new tolerant, informed, and ideologically unencumbered communication in a digital environment."